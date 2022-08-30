CCSO: 7-year-old brought guns, ammo to school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff's deputies say a 7-year-old second-grade student brought a weapon to school Monday.

According to the office, deputies found a gun and ammunition in his backpack. The boy also had a second gun, CCSO says.

CCSO contacted the boy's parents and gave the boy a juvenile referral for charges of misconduct with a weapon and a minor in possession of a firearm.

