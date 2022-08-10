Nogales Unified School District starts first day of school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's the first day of school for Nogales Unified School District, and Challenger Elementary School started the year with off high in spirit.

The Challenger Elementary cheerleaders and staff gave students a warm welcome into the new year.

The cheer squad brought the spirit, and principal Christina Valdez encouraged students as they walked down the red carpet.

Also waiting with a warm welcome was the district occupational therapy dog named Oso, to help calm the first day jitters.

“When they see Oso, you know you just see that big giant smile on a kid's face so you know it’s bringing them some comfort,” said Niki Gonzalez, the Nogales Unified School District Occupational Therapist.

For students like Diego Ocampo, the excitement started before even setting foot on campus.

“I’m excited because I hope to meet new people,” said Ocampo.

And for parents, it’s bittersweet.

“I’m very happy, sad because he’s growing up,” said parent Lizette Ocampo.

Valdez saif with new district-wide security measures including an app keeping teachers updated on all incidents, she’s going into the new year with a positive outlook.

Her goal for the year is to make sure students excel in academics, and especially in reading.