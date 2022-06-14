Tucson Unified School District addresses school security, lunch prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — The Tucson Unified School District is set to address several items during their monthly meeting tonight including school security and school lunch prices.

Throughout the pandemic, TUSD students received free school lunch. On June 30th, the waiver for the free food will end and the district plans to increase the prices of food more than pre-pandemic levels.

For elementary students, breakfast will be $1.50 and lunch will be $2.50, about a $.20 increase from before the pandemic. For middle and high schoolers, lunch will be $3.00 and breakfast will be $1.75.

TUSD is also going to review emergency response plans, including lockdowns and evacuation protocols. The district also aims to hire two more security officers and five more school safety supervisors.

A local non-profit is also looking to ask the district for help. Along with the little free libraries stationed around town, the Angel Hearts Pajama Project provides students in need with books, pillows and pjs. They're looking for a space to conduct their daily operations, so they are waiting for the district's approval to rent one of the middle school classrooms.

"At Wakefield, it’s just a nice facility because it’s big enough to spread out if we need to because of COVID and depending on the project we have going," Stacie Emert, the project's board said. "We need a more permanent central space and the price there has been reasonable of course we would be open if anyone has a space to donate to us."

The project is looking for donations and volunteers, and the information can be found here.

