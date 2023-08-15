Watch Now
Bobcat forces firefighters to 'PAWS' during inspection

Saw these 'PURRfect' eyes staring back at them
Golder Ranch Fire District
Posted at 8:22 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 23:22:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Golder Ranch Fire District is used to carrying out inspections for home in Oro Valley, Catalina and Saddlebrooke neighborhoods.

What its not always expecting is wild animal encounters during those house examinations.

On Monday, the district announced some of the Golder Ranch firefighters had ran into a live bobcat during an inspection.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

To report a predator, call the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson at 623-236-7201.

To help local wildlife get access to water, text SENDWATER to 41444.

