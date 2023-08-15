Bobcat forces firefighters to 'PAWS' during inspection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Golder Ranch Fire District is used to carrying out inspections for home in Oro Valley, Catalina and Saddlebrooke neighborhoods.
What its not always expecting is wild animal encounters during those house examinations.
On Monday, the district announced some of the Golder Ranch firefighters had ran into a live bobcat during an inspection.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Check this out right MEOW! We had to PAWS during an inspection. One of our fire inspectors found these PURRfect eyes staring back at them.— Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) August 14, 2023
Don’t worry! No CATastrophe here. #desert #living #bobcat pic.twitter.com/oj7AE5YeIO
To report a predator, call the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson at 623-236-7201.
To help local wildlife get access to water, text SENDWATER to 41444.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.