Bobcat forces firefighters to 'PAWS' during inspection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Golder Ranch Fire District is used to carrying out inspections for home in Oro Valley, Catalina and Saddlebrooke neighborhoods.

What its not always expecting is wild animal encounters during those house examinations.

On Monday, the district announced some of the Golder Ranch firefighters had ran into a live bobcat during an inspection.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Check this out right MEOW! We had to PAWS during an inspection. One of our fire inspectors found these PURRfect eyes staring back at them.



Don’t worry! No CATastrophe here. #desert #living #bobcat pic.twitter.com/oj7AE5YeIO — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) August 14, 2023

To report a predator, call the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson at 623-236-7201.

To help local wildlife get access to water, text SENDWATER to 41444.