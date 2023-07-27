Tucson Wildlife Center rescues more animals during monsoon storms

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Wildlife Center says they're seeing an uptick in wild animals needing help, like they often do during monsoon. As the only wildlife rehabilitation hospital in southern Arizona, you can imagine what they're up against, caring for injured and abandoned wildlife.

Hubert Parker, the development director for the Center, says they take in nearly every wild animal you can think of.

On any given day, they're caring for hundreds.

"We're full," he explained. "We have them in the waiting room right now. This is definitely our busy season."

In the baby category alone, they have a handful of raccoon's, a baby bobcat, too many baby birds to count, and even five tiny skunks.

"They were brought into us from different areas by different people," Parker explained about the skunks. "They were abandoned in somebody's yard, they brought them in, and we're taking care of them for now, and then they will be released back into their habitat."

That's really the key, their main goal at the wildlife center is to rescue, rehabilitate, and release the animals they take in, back into the wild.

"We're very careful not to imprint animals," Parker said. "When we're feeding the skunks we wear gillie suits."

The vast majority of the wildlife there, is getting the medical care and attention they need, so that one day they'll leave. There are some animals that live on the property, like a few bobcats, that can't be released. One, named Wilma, has been there 16 years.

There's a critical need for the center's care, especially this time of year.

While our KGUN 9 crew was there, several people showed up, bringing in wild animals who needed help.

They don't take in deer, mountain lions or bears -- those fall under Game and Fish instead.

Parker says if you find a critter that you think needs attention, your first move if you want to help, should be a phone call.

"I want people just to be cognizant of the animals," he said. "Call us first when you find something before you bring it in, so we can assess it. This is the busy season and we want to try to do what's best for the animal, and usually it's best to make sure they're staying with their parents."

If you're interested in helping out the Tucson Wildlife Center, they do utilize volunteers. They also run on donations and grants, so you can always give, to help them give back.