Couple spots mountain lion right outside their home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A couple has spotted a mountain lion right outside their home. Not only that, but they caught the whole thing on camera.

Public Information Officer Mark Hart with the Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson confirmed with KGUN 9 this wild animal sighting.

He says Carmen and Jack VanDyke's outdoor camera captured the mountain lion exploring their property Sunday evening.

According to Hart, the couple lives in the foothills of the Tucson Mountains.

"Such sightings of the wide-ranging species are routine in outlying areas of Tucson" he shared. "Help us monitor their movement & behavior."

To report predator sightings, please call (623) 236-7201. This call line is open 24/7.

