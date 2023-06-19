AZGFD: "Leave baby wildlife alone," teen bitten trying to rescue coyote pup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson is urging the community to not touch baby wildlife after an incident on Friday, June 16.

A coyote pup was found by a Sahuarita teen. According to AZGFD, the pup had likely been left alone by the mother so she could feed.

The Sahuarita teen tried to rescue the coyote pup, thinking it had been abandoned. The coyote ended up biting the teen, who is now being treated for rabies.

