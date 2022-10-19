Resident near Saguaro National Park says a mountain lion attacked her horse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Horse trainer Stephanie Ekdahl says mountain lion attacks are not common near her ranch in Vail.

“Neighbors have lived here for 25-35 years and never had an issue with mountain lions,” Ekdahl said.

So when Ekdahl and her boyfriend drove to feed their horses on Saturday, they were shocked to find part of their fence broken to pieces.

“As we continued to drive down the arena, the next corner closest to the barn was completely broken down. The hot wire was broken.”

The scariest part, their three-year-old horse, named Outlaw, was missing. Ekdahl’s boyfriend found the horse soon after in a wash down the road.

“He was still very much in shock, sweaty, wounds were dripping blood,” Ekdahl said.

Both of Outlaw’s hind legs had claw marks etched into them. Ekdahl believes a mountain lion attacked her horses and Outlaw broke down the fence to escape.

“Obviously it’s not the lion’s fault, but I hated to see him in pain and injured like he was. It was pretty scary, still is scary.”

Ekdahl and her boyfriend contacted Arizona Game and Fish, but the department says the mountain lion probably left the area. Game and Fish asks that residents report all predator situations through their dispatch center at 623-236-7201. They also told Ekdahl to secure her livestock in a closed barn and to set up censored cameras around the ranch.

If the animal attacks again, the owners can legally kill it. As for Outlaw…

"He’s doing a lot better mentally, kind of back to his old self.”

