Dozens of bears, mountain lions searching for water in Tucson metro area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Imagine looking out your window and seeing a mountain lion drinking from your pool. Believe it or not, it's not that uncommon. The Arizona Department of Game and Fish in Tucson has received an influx of calls this Summer as animals explore outside their natural habitat.

"This past week we got video in from a mountain lion drinking from a pool. Four weeks ago we had a mountain lion also at a pool in Marana. Two in four weeks in a lot," said Mark Hart with the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson.

Since the beginning of May, people have spotted and reported 40 bears and 40 mountain lions in and around Tucson.

"More often than not they're looking for water. We haven't really had a monsoon yet. It's been a 'nonsoon.' There's not a lot of water on the ground except in scattered locations," said Hart.

While Southern Arizona waits for more rain, animals will continue to search for water in unique places. Hart said it is important to know how to react.

"Call us at our dispatch center so we can get an officer assigned. Don't delay because you can do that virtually, anytime of day, any day of the week," said Hart.

If you do come across a wild animal, be sure not to panic. In most situations, they aren't a threat to humans.

"They're really not interested in you and they also tend to not hang around in a certain area. They are wide ranging creatures. They may move through your neighborhood in the dead of night, but they're going to keep going," said Hart.

To report a predator, call the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson at 623-236-7201.

To help local wildlife get access to water, text SENDWATER to 41444.

