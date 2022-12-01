Arizona Inauguration date set as election questions loom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday, Jan. 5, Arizona's newly-elected state officials will be inaugurated into office.

Newly elected and re-elected state officials will join Governor-elect Katie Hobbs in taking the oath of office.

But questions relating to re-counts and uncertified votes could cause complications.

With Cochise County's Board of Supervisors' refusal to certify the county's vote canvass by the deadline this past Monday, some are questioning whether those votes will be counted in the statewide canvass Monday, Dec. 5.

Hobbs, acting in the capacity as Secretary of State, has filed suit against the county, saying "my office has filed a lawsuit to ensure all voters have their votes [counted]."

Sophia Solis, the Secretary of State's Deputy Communications Director told KGUN 9:

The Secretary of State will fulfill her statutory responsibility to canvass the 2022 General Election.



Arizona voters should know that when they cast their ballot, the Secretary of State will do everything in her power to make sure their vote is counted and their voice is heard.



That is our office’s duty under state and federal law. If a county hasn’t certified the county’s results by the Secretary’s deadline to certify state results, she will have no choice but to proceed with certification in accordance with the law.

Tom Horne, incoming Superintendent of Public Instruction, has already declared victory in his race for the office. His opponent, current and outgoing Superintendent Kathy Hoffman has already conceded.

The outcome of the race for Superintendent could change without the votes from Cochise. Horne himself isn't concerned.

"We're preparing to take office; the current superintendent Kathy Hoffman has been very gracious and has agreed to a friendly transition," Horne told KGUN 9.

"We're working toward that and we're not affected by any of this because I just think the board of supervisors will take the necessary actions to make sure that all of those important races are not reversed," Horne said.

By Arizona law, no election result is official until the statewide canvass is complete.

The Cochise County vote totals would also impact the results of the Congressional District 6 race, but not the race for governor, Secretary of State or Treasurer.

The race for Attorney General, will be headed for a recount after the canvass. Only 510 votes separate the two candidates, Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes.

Hobbs has been assembling members of her transition team and inaugural committee in preparation for taking office in January. She has also named her Chief of Staff, current Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones.

“Over the last twenty years, I’ve had the honor of working alongside Allie Bones on some of Arizona’s biggest challenges," said Hobbs. "From working to ensure secure elections to providing support for our local businesses, with Allie on my team, we’ve always gotten the job done.”