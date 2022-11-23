Governor Ducey meets with Governor-elect Katie Hobbs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Katie Hobbs is in the early stages of making her transition to the office of governor of Arizona.

Office of Governor Doug Ducey

She met with current Governor Doug Ducey Wednesday. He congratulated her on a successful campaign for the office:

“Today I congratulated Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory in a hard-fought race and offered my full cooperation as she prepares to assume the leadership of the State of Arizona.



My administration will work to make this transition as smooth and seamless as possible. Our duty is to ensure that Arizona’s 24th Governor and her team can hit the ground running and continue our state’s incredible momentum.



All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out. The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision.



“No matter who we voted for, all of us have a stake in Arizona’s success. Our future is bright and boundless. Let us never forget that as we begin this next chapter in our state’s history.



~ Gov. Doug Ducey

On Tuesday, Hobbs was in Tucson and addressed a crowd of supporters.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, who Hobbs named to her transition team, was also in attendance.

I am pleased to serve on Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs’ transition team with all of these amazing leaders! https://t.co/WDrwB2m9hR — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) November 23, 2022