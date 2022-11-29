Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsPolitical News2022 AZ General Election

Actions

Secretary of State files lawsuit against Cochise County for refusing to certify election

Cochise County Board of Supervisors votes to delay election certification
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 8:15 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 22:15:34-05

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Secretary of State's Office filed a lawsuit Monday against Cochise County for not certifying their election results before the deadline.

Monday morning, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted 2 to 1 to delay certification until Friday.

State Law requires counties to certify election results 20 days after the election, but Cochise County failed to meet the deadline.

In the lawsuit, the Secretary of States office claims "Specifically, the Board has, without justification, failed to fulfill its mandatory duty to meet and approve its canvass of the results of the 2022 General Election by the statutory deadline of Nov. 28, 2022."

The Secretary of State's office said the board wasn't justified in its decision not to certify the election results.

"Thus, the Board's inaction not only violates the plain language of the statute but also undermines a basic tenet of free and fair elections in this state: ensuring that every Arizonan's voice is heard," the complaint claims.

The Secretary of State's office said the board's failure to meet the deadline will impede the timely and accurate canvass of election results and create more confusion with Arizona's election system.

"The Board's unprecedented inaction should not disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters in Cochise County. The Secretary thus brings this action for special action relief... to ensure that those voters' voices are heard and their votes counted."

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted to delay certification until Dec. 2, 2022. The Secretary of State is required to complete the statewide canvass by Dec. 8, 2022, at the very latest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Voter Resources and Information

ELECTION RESULTS Check my mail-in ballot status Arizona Secretary of State - Elections Voter information About Arizona elections

General Election: Candidate Profiles

Campaign Profile: Katie Hobbs Candidate Profile: Kari Lake Candidate Profile: Adrian Fontes Candidate Profile: Mark Finchem Candidate Profile: Kris Mayes Candidate Profile: Abe Hamadeh Candidate Profile: Mark Kelly Candidate Profile: Blake Masters Candidate Profile: Marc Victor Candidate Profile: Raul Grijalva Candidate Profile: Luis Pozzolo Candidate Profile: Kirsten Engel Candidate Profile: Juan Ciscomani Candidate Profile: Kimberly Yee Candidate Profile: Martin Quezada

General Election: Propositions

Proposition 308: Allowing non-citizen students to pay in state tuition Proposition 309: Adding requirements for mail-in or in-person ballots Proposition 310: Adding a sales tax to help rural fire departments

Key Dates and Deadlines

October, 11: Last day to register to vote October, 12: Early ballots mailed October, 12- November, 4: In-person early voting October, 28: Last day to request ballot by mail November, 8: General election