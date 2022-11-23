Hobbs transition team in place and working on filling out her administration

PHOENIX — For the first time in 20 years, a Republican administration will be handing over the keys of government to a Democrat in Arizona.

The Governor is, in effect, the C.E.O. of an organization with an $18 billion operating budget.

When Governor Doug Ducey leaves, his executive staff and most, if not all, of the directors of state agencies leave with him. Finding their replacements is now the job of Katie Hobbs' transition team.

Today I congratulated Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory in a hard-fought race and offered my full cooperation as she prepares to assume the leadership of the State of Arizona. pic.twitter.com/gkn9bbDlTF — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) November 23, 2022

In the days since, Monica Villalobos, a Republican and the executive director of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Mike Haener, a former member of the Janet Napolitano administration, were selected co-chairs of Governor-elect Katie Hobbs' transition team.

Names and resumes will find their way to them from people interested in joining the Hobbs Administration. "It is very much a firehose," Mike Haener said.

On January 2nd, Katie Hobbs becomes Arizona's 24th governor.

The transition team is charged with finding the people who will make up her executive staff and replace most, if not all of the directors of 34 state agencies.

I am pleased to serve on Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs’ transition team with all of these amazing leaders! https://t.co/WDrwB2m9hR — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) November 23, 2022

"Our job is to find the people who are, whether they're democrat, independent, republican, that reflect Arizona. reflect the diversity of Arizona and can help deal with some of the challenges that the administration will face," Haener said.

There is no shortage of talent.

The challenge is finding the right people who fit Governor-Elect Hobbs' mandate of an administration that reflects the state it will lead.

"I think we're going to see a lot of new faces. Our hope is that we have a good variety and diversity of perspective talent, skill and that it's a collaborative effort," Monica Villalobos said.

It will be the governor-elect who makes the final decision on who will join the administration.

But it is the transition team's responsibility to give Katie Hobbs her best options.

Villalobos said, "It's a very big job. My perspective is I'm here to serve and I take that service very seriously. Not just for the Governor-Elect but for all the citizens of Arizona."

A spokesman for the Governor said, "we are prepared to make the transition to the 24th governor as smooth and as seamless as possible. It is a responsibility the governor takes very seriously."