AG candidate Hamadeh's election lawsuit dismissed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Maricopa County Superior Court judge dismissed attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh's lawsuit , which alleged mismanagement and lack of transparency in the Nov. 8 general election.

Judge Randall H. Warner said Tuesday the lawsuit was filed prematurely, and that Hamade can file the suit once again after the results are certified statewide on Monday, Dec. 5.

Warner wrote according to Arizona law, a contest to election results can be filed after the statewide canvass is complete.

Prior to the canvass, a challenge to election results it not considered valid because no candidate has officially been "declared elected."

Hamadeh took to Twitter following the decision, indicating his intention to file suit again.

510 votes out of 2.5 million is the closest statewide race in Arizona history. Of course we’re going to litigate; especially given the issues Republican voters faced on Election Day.



Imagine if the court had extended voting hours after all the problems for a few hours. — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) November 30, 2022

Warner also indicated in his decision "that does not mean Plaintiffs must wait to file suit until after a recount, which everyone agrees will be needed for this race."

The race between Hamadeh and democrat Kris Mayes was close—separated by just 510 votes—and will go to an automatic recount.