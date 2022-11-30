Watch Now
AG candidate Hamadeh's election lawsuit dismissed

Judge says he can file suit again after statewide canvass Monday, Dec. 5
The judge says the lawsuit was filed prematurely and Hamadeh can file suit again once the results are certified December 5.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Nov 30, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Maricopa County Superior Court judge dismissed attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh's lawsuit, which alleged mismanagement and lack of transparency in the Nov. 8 general election.

Judge Randall H. Warner said Tuesday the lawsuit was filed prematurely, and that Hamade can file the suit once again after the results are certified statewide on Monday, Dec. 5.

Warner wrote according to Arizona law, a contest to election results can be filed after the statewide canvass is complete.

Prior to the canvass, a challenge to election results it not considered valid because no candidate has officially been "declared elected."

Hamadeh took to Twitter following the decision, indicating his intention to file suit again.

Warner also indicated in his decision "that does not mean Plaintiffs must wait to file suit until after a recount, which everyone agrees will be needed for this race."

The race between Hamadeh and democrat Kris Mayes was close—separated by just 510 votes—and will go to an automatic recount.

