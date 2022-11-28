Cochise County Board of Supervisors vote to postpone election results certification

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a special session of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors Monday morning, the three-person board voted to postpone certifying the election until the end of the week.

The motion on the floor was to table the certification vote for the remainder of the week—until Friday, Dec. 2. The state canvass of the general election takes place on Monday, Dec. 5.

Supervisor Ann English (D2) was the sole 'no' vote on the board, making the argument against postponing the vote certification further. Supervisors Tom Crosby, (D1) and Peggy Judd (D3) voted for postponing the vote.

Seven members of the public were allowed 12 minutes each for comment, after which time the Secretary of State's office was given time to respond.

The Cochise County Board does have a regular meeting planned for Tuesday, Nov. 29, but there is no item on the agenda related to Friday's vote certification.

Monday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to certify the election results for individual counties.

This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will have more information on what comes next.