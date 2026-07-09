5 University of Arizona fraternities are now on probation after 2 more chapters disciplined

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The number of University of Arizona fraternities on university probation has increased to five after Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Phi Epsilon were recently added to the list following separate disciplinary decisions issued by the Dean of Students Office.

According to the university's Chapter Conduct & Judicial Status page, five fraternities are currently serving probationary sanctions for violations of the Student Code of Conduct. The probation status allows chapters to remain recognized by the university but subjects them to restrictions, educational requirements, and additional oversight.

The fraternities currently listed on university probation are:

Kappa Alpha Order

Phi Delta Theta

Sigma Alpha Mu

Sigma Phi Epsilon

Zeta Beta Tau

The two newest additions are Sigma Phi Epsilon and Phi Delta Theta.

According to a July 8 decision letter, Sigma Phi Epsilon was placed on University Probation through May 2027 after the Dean of Students Office found the chapter responsible for violations involving hazing, alcohol, and endangering, threatening, or causing harm. In addition to probation, the chapter must complete a hazing prevention workshop, undergo a membership review, meet with national fraternity officials, and pay a monetary fine.

Phi Delta Theta was similarly placed on University Probation through May 2027 following a June 5 decision letter. The university found the chapter responsible for violations related to alcohol, hazing, and endangering, threatening, or causing harm. Sanctions include probation, a hazing prevention workshop, meetings with fraternity headquarters, and a monetary fine.

In April, KGUN 9 reported Sigma Chi was placed on an Interim Loss of Recognition after the University of Arizona alleged the fraternity hosted two events in early April, including one registered as alcohol-free, where students consumed alcohol and were knowingly and unknowingly given drugs.

Multiple UA students were hospitalized following the events. According to the university's judicial status page, Sigma Chi's case has since been resolved through its national headquarters rather than a university disciplinary decision; the chapter is now operating under an HQ-endorsed revitalization plan and does not appear on the university's probation list.

The probation decisions follow months of heightened scrutiny of several University of Arizona fraternities after multiple hazing investigations were launched during the spring semester.