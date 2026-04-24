Two fraternities lose recognition for alcohol, hazing offenses

Two University of Arizona fraternities were informed that they were losing their recognition, Thursday.

Sigma Alpha Mu was given an interim loss of recognition letter because the Dean of Students Office received a report that the fraternity was hazing its new members by burning them with hot liquids. The letter said the fraternity was also accused of forcing the consumption of alcohol, which led to alcohol poisoning and blackouts where the members were hospitalized.

Sigma Chi was informed of its interim loss of recognition because of two events it held in early April, one registered as alcohol-free, where students drank alcohol, and were knowingly given drugs. Multiple UA students were transported to the the hospital as a result, the letter said.

According to the letters, an interim loss of regonition "prohibits hosting, attending, participating, and sponsoring any organizational activities and use of University facilities until the final disposition of this case."

The loss of recognition is pending the outcome of investigations into the allegations.

"It has been determined that your organization presents a substantial risk to members of the university community," both letters read.