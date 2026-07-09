Gas leak on Southeast side prompts shelter-in-place request

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies and fire crews are responding to a natural gas line leak near Saguaro Creek K-8 School, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Rincon Valley Fire District has asked residents living near the school to shelter in place while crews work to repair the leak, according to PCSD.

COMMUNITY ALERT: Natural Gas Leak PCSD along with fire crews are responding to a natural gas line leak in the area of Saguaro Creek school. RFD has requested the public residing near the school to shelter in place until the leak is being repaired. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LU10zxP5MD — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 9, 2026

The sheriff's department is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will update as more information becomes available.