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Gas leak on Southeast side prompts shelter-in-place request

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KGUN 9
File photo of Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies and fire crews are responding to a natural gas line leak near Saguaro Creek K-8 School, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Rincon Valley Fire District has asked residents living near the school to shelter in place while crews work to repair the leak, according to PCSD.

The sheriff's department is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will update as more information becomes available.

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