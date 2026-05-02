Another UA fraternity under investigation; Sigma Phi Epsilon placed on activities suspension

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fourth University of Arizona fraternity is under investigation for allegedly violating the student code of conduct and putting students in danger.

In a letter dated April 29, 2026, the Dean of Students Office informed the president of Sigma Phi Epsilon that the organization has been placed on Activities Suspension effective immediately.

This action follows reports that the fraternity presents a substantial risk to members of the university community.

The investigation was prompted by a report received on April 28, 2026, alleging that Sigma Phi Epsilon subjected new members to hazing throughout the fall 2025 semester.

Specifically, the report alleged that new members were subjected to sleep deprivation, kidnapping, calisthenics, and forced alcohol consumption.

Additionally, the report referenced the use of illegal drugs by members of the fraternity.

University officials stated these behaviors violate multiple sections of the Arizona Board of Regents Student Code of Conduct, including rules regarding alcohol, drugs, hazing, and endangering the health or safety of others.

Under the current Activities Suspension, Sigma Phi Epsilon is prohibited from hosting, attending, participating in, or sponsoring any organizational activities until the case reaches a final disposition.

The only allowed activities during this period are club business meetings. Furthermore, the fraternity is strictly prohibited from having any contact with new members.

The university warned that any acts of intimidation, retaliation, or failure to follow these directives could lead to more restrictive sanctions, including the permanent loss of recognition.

This suspension marks the latest in a series of disciplinary actions against Greek organizations on campus this month.

Sigma Alpha Mu and Sigma Chi were recently placed on interim loss of recognition following reports that both fraternities had hospitalizations and severe hazing.

Sigma Alpha Mu has reports of burns from hot liquids.

Earlier this week, Phi Delta Theta was also placed on activities suspension for allegations involving forced alcohol consumption and humiliation.

To discuss the pending allegations, the president of Sigma Phi Epsilon was directed to contact the Dean of Students Office by May 1, 2026.