Third UA fraternity under investigation; placed on 'activities suspension'

Yet another fraternity at the University of Arizona is under investigation for allegedly violating the code of conduct and putting students in danger.

According to a letter sent to the president of Phi Delta Theta, the UA has placed the fraternity on an "activities suspension" pending the outcome of the investigation.

The letter said Phi Delta Theta "presents a substantial risk to members of the university community."

New members of the fraternity were forced to drink alcohol, humiliated, hazed and were put in threatening and dangerous situations.

The letter did not say how many people were involved, nor if any of the situations listed led to people needing medical attention.

Last week, KGUN 9 learned how Sigma Alpha Mu and Sigma Chi lost their fraternity recognitions over similar claims that led members being taken to the hospital.

Some of the reports included forcing students to drink and even a situation where some were burned with hot liquids.

KGUN 9 reached out to UAPD and both fraternities about the situations.

Sigma Chi International issued a statement saying it just became aware of the allegations and started an investigation.

The executive director also said they are committed to holding those found responsible "fully accountable."