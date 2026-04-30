Dean of Students on U of A process as fraternities face restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sigma Alpha Mu and Sigma Chi at the University of Arizona are facing an interim loss of recognition, meaning they are not allowed to host events or have contact with new members.

Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman says the restrictions are necessary because the two organizations may put others on campus at risk.

The situation is unfolding on Greek Row, a major part of campus life where about 12% of undergraduate students are involved in Greek organizations.

In an April 16 letter, Sigma Alpha Mu was placed on university probation following a completed investigation into alleged violations of the Student Code of Conduct. The university also imposed suspended activities and required alcohol education.

KGUN 9 Sigma Alpha Mu

A week later, on April 23, the fraternity received a separate notice of interim loss of recognition due to alleged violations involving alcohol, hazing and endangering or causing harm. According to the Dean of Students Office, it received a report that new members in Sigma Alpha Mu were being hazed, including burns from hot liquids, being forced to drink and experiencing blackouts. Some members were allegedly hospitalized.

Sigma Chi is also under investigation after reports that at two April events, including one listed as alcohol-free, students were allegedly given alcohol and drugs. The university said multiple students were hospitalized.

KGUN 9 Sigma Chi

Lieberman says the university is careful in deciding when to take action.

“If we remove recognition, we are now changing the trajectory of this college experience for a good chunk of individuals because again, oftentimes hazing is individuals who are harming others, right? And in that case, harming the entire organization may not be in our best interest,” Lieberman explains.

The investigations are ongoing. With finals starting in just over a week, the university said the process will continue, even through the summer, until there are answers.

I asked Lieberman how the university is reassuring students, especially new members, that they will be safe at any fraternity and sorority event. “I mean ensuring anyone's safety, right? I think that there's a lot of challenge with that. We hope the education we're giving them when they're considering joining an organization so we keep all of our judicial information public so that as families and students are researching organizations they know who's recognized, who's not recognized," Lieberman explains.

Hazing is defined by the University of Arizona as any intentional or reckless act tied to joining or staying in a student organization that creates a risk of physical or psychological harm beyond normal activities. It can include things like forcing someone to drink alcohol or other substances, sleep deprivation, or other dangerous or coercive behavior, and is considered a crime that can lead to disciplinary action and legal consequences.

To report a hazing incident, contact the University of Arizona Police Department or the university’s Hazing Prevention Coalition.