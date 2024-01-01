Maria Staubs

Maria Staubs joined KGUN 9 as a multimedia journalist and producer in July of 2024.

Born in Pasadena, CA, and raised in Las Vegas, NV, her passion for writing and storytelling stems from anchoring her middle school’s news show and editing her high school’s yearbook.

Her dream of working in news brought her to Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where she received a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication with a minor in film and media production in Spring of 2023 as well as a master's degree in mass communication in Spring of 2024.

While in college, she completed internships with Hart Talent Management, the Las Vegas Review Journal, PBS NewsHour West and ABC15 Arizona, and stayed active in her sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma. She was also a reporter, anchor and producer for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS and a social media specialist for ASU Media Relations and Strategic Communications.

She loves dogs (especially her 2 German Shepherds), enjoys meeting new people and in her free time, she likes to go bowling, play board games, watch Survivor and spend time with friends and family. Writing and producing short films, attending concerts and watching movies are her favorite pastimes.

You can email Maria at maria.staubs@kgun9.com or reach out to her on social media.