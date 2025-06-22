Tucson drag performer brings LGBTQ+ visibility across rural Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the past few years, Tucson drag performer Christopher Hall has taken LGBTQ+ visibility on the road — aiming to spark connection and foster safe spaces in rural communities across Arizona.

Growing up in the small town of Florence, Arizona — where he said there were few resources for LGBTQ+ youth — Hall was motivated to inspire growth and representation in communities like his own.

That experience led him to launch the Arizona Pride Tour, now in its fourth year. The all-ages drag show series is produced and hosted by Hall, who performs as Miss Nature.

Each spring, he takes the show on the road, performing every other week in towns such as Show Low, Lake Havasu and Jerome — places that often lack a visible LGBTQIA+ presence.

"I love bringing the community together. You know, I love seeing different people from walks of life come together that may not have," Hall said.

Now, for the first time, the tour is expanding into the fall, adding another six months of performances to meet rising demand.

"We’re hoping by doing more shows in areas where there’s a need, that more will develop," Hall said.

It’s the kind of impact he has seen firsthand while performing in Tucson.

From 2021 to 2023, Hall hosted biweekly drag shows at Bumsted’s Restaurant and Bar in midtown, creating an inclusive space for both performers and audiences.

"We brought over 100 and something different entertainers to this establishment, and many of them were like, 'I’ve been performing for 15 years. I’ve never been asked to come to Tucson,'" Hall said.

Eventually, he noticed a shift in Tucson’s drag scene.

"At that time, we only had one major bar," he said. "Now, we’re seeing, you know, there’s a couple that are here and there."

His goal goes beyond entertainment — he wants the momentum to continue long after the lights go down.

"We want to be able to have the community step up, do things when we’re not there — to kind of keep that ongoing sense of community presence," he said.

Maria Staubs KGUN 9's Maria Staubs speaks with Christopher Hall

Hall said that presence is more important than ever.

"In every city, there’s an LGBTQ person, and those individuals shouldn’t have to move to larger areas to be recognized," he said. "There’s so many other things about an individual before they’re gay. Now is the time to really hit that message home."

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Meanwhile, the federal government announced plans to end the national LGBTQ+ specialized option on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline next month.

Hall said developments like these only deepen the sense of isolation many LGBTQ+ youth already feel.

"If they were already questioning themselves, they’re questioning themselves even more now, because they’re not seeing the support," he said. "They’re seeing people being more bold in not supporting our community."

That’s why, Hall said, simply showing up and being visible matters.

"They need to feel a sense of belonging," he said.

Hall said they’ve already lined up dates for the spring 2026 tour but will take a hiatus from all-ages shows to build up security resources and ensure events remain safe.