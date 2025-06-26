Job Corps students back on campus at Fred G. Acosta Center — for now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A federal judge has ruled to keep Job Corps centers open — at least for now — while a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of Labor’s plan to pause operations plays out in court.

The decision is a temporary win for students at the Fred G. Acosta Job Corps Center in Tucson, where life on campus is slowly picking back up. Job Corps is the nation’s largest residential job training program for low-income youth.

According to a memorandum from Dan Sullivan, director of Pima County’s Community and Workforce Development Department, 32 students were on campus as of June 20, with seven residing in the dorms.

Students like Kiki Munoz, who is training to become a medical administrative assistant, and Randy Baker, who is studying to become a security officer, are among those who recently returned to the dorms after being forced to leave in early June, when the shutdown was still scheduled to move forward.

Munoz, who had been staying at a friend’s house, said her counselor texted her to let her know she could return.

"I was very excited. I put my bags in the car as soon as I heard," said Munoz, who had only been enrolled in the program for a week before shutdown plans were announced.

They said, now, there's about 10 to 15 students currently living in the dorms — down from more than 100 this time last month, before the shutdown plans. Despite the drop in numbers, they say they’re grateful for the chance to continue their training as originally planned.

"It was free, and since I was homeless, it really helped me get back on my feet," Munoz said. "There was a place to sleep and food, and there's a lot of loving and supportive people here to help me get my journey."

Baker shared a similar sentiment: "I was happy. I was joyful and happiness that I get to go back to Job Corps."

Their training journey was nearly cut short after the Department of Labor announced in late May that it would pause operations at all Job Corps centers by the end of June, citing high operating costs and low graduation rates. That decision forced many students out of the dorms with little notice.

Specifically, the memorandum from Sullivan says the announcement affected 130 students locally, 80 of whom were sent home immediately, and 120 personnel were expected to be affected by the pause.

"The things that were going through my head: It was stress. I was aggravated. I was upset. I didn't know what was going on," Baker said.

"It was kind of sad and stressful," Munoz added. "I didn't know if my friend would allow me to go back to her house."

But shortly after the department’s announcement, the National Job Corps Association filed a lawsuit challenging the decision. In response, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter issued a temporary restraining order, directing the Labor Department to stop removing Job Corps students from housing, terminating jobs or otherwise suspending the nationwide program without congressional approval.

That order was extended last week, and on Wednesday, Carter issued a preliminary injunction — a stronger legal measure that prevents the shutdown from moving forward while the case continues.

"It scares me if we do get the answer back that Job Corps will be shutting down," Baker said. "But it also doesn't scare me because I know I have, like, plans planned out towards my future."

Sullivan's memo says litigation is ongoing, with a decision expected June 28, and local Job Corps students have been recalled to campus to continue their training, pending the outcome.

For now, both students say they’re focusing on their training — and planning ahead, just in case.