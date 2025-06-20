Historic Juneteenth art expo showcases more than 100 Pan-African artists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A one-of-a-kind art exhibit honored Juneteenth in Midtown Tucson on Thursday.

More than 100 local Pan-African artists, ranging from 4 to 93 years old, came together for the Juneteenth Art Expo at The Drawing Studio, displaying paintings, sculptures, textiles, mixed media and more.

"It's beautiful that people are coming to see the art of our community, recognizing that this is America's freedom holiday," said Randiesia Fletcher, exhibition partner and curator.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Fletcher said it’s a part of history that cannot be forgotten.

"We need to acknowledge our past, take the wisdom with us as we continue to move forward," she said.

Last year’s inaugural Juneteenth expo featured just 25 artists. That's when The Drawing Studio’s Executive Director Maggie Rush Miller made a goal.

"I said, all right, next year we do 100," Rush Miller said.

This year, they did, with 112 artists, in total — curating what Rush Miller calls the first expo of its kind in Arizona.

"An art practice is a tool of resilience. It's a tool of activism. It's a tool of wellness. We need all of that, right now," she said. "Each and every piece of art in here, for me, it presents the lineage, the ancestors of each artist."

That unity stood out to attendee Ariana Grisby.

"It's good to have events like this because it brings everybody out and then everyone can see like, 'Oh, we actually do have a community out here,' because at first glance, it doesn't seem like we even exist here," Grisby explained.

But, as she looked around at the art, she said she was looking at her history, her culture and her community,

"I love the togetherness. Because we're so spread out, it's good to just like be together for once. So it's just a beautiful thing to see," she said.

Grisby was especially drawn to a live Capoeira demonstration — a Brazilian martial art rooted in African resistance and disguised as dance.

"It was nice to finally see it in person cause I've only heard about it," she said.

Capoeira practitioners Bryan Castle and Austin Lewis said the performance was about more than movement.

"We want to give our history to people, not to elevate, but to make sure that everybody understands that we're on even grounds," they said. "We need to make sure that Juneteenth is being heard, that people understand Capoeira."

With live performances, mixed media installations, and traditional food, Fletcher said her goal was to create an experience that leaves visitors feeling inspired and included.

"I want people to feel like they too gain the sense of freedom in this American holiday," she said.

Organizers say they hope to grow the expo even more next year.