Federal funding cuts lead to closure of nine senior meal sites in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For years, the Community Lunch Program run by the Pima Council on Aging (PCOA) has offered more than just meals—it’s been a daily ritual of connection for hundreds of older adults across Southern Arizona.

For anyone participating in the program, PCOA asks for a suggested donation of $2-$3 per meal and $8 per meal for guests not eligible for the program.

But now, that tradition is coming to an end at several locations. In response to federal-level funding reductions and the expiration of pandemic-era funding expansions, PCOA announced changes to its network of congregate meal sites for older adults across Pima County.

Catholic Community Services (CCS), which operates six of the lunch sites, says it will end all operations due to the recent funding cuts.

RELATED STORY | Catholic Community Services suspends senior meal program due to lack of funding

The final meals at the locations operated by CCS will be served Friday, June 13:



El Pueblo Activity Senior Center

Quincie Douglas Center

Ellie Towne Community Center

Saguaro Christian Church

Casa de Esperanza in Green Valley

Ajo Community Center

PCOA is also working to maintain continuity in areas outside of Tucson. The agency says it is collaborating closely with local partners in Green Valley and expects services there to continue uninterrupted, pending final arrangements.

In Ajo, PCOA is coordinating a transition to home-delivered meals for seniors currently enrolled in congregate meal programs. Older adults who are not yet enrolled will be screened for eligibility through the standard intake process.

One of the impacted sites is the El Pueblo Center, where Southside neighbor Noe Gaxiola says the program has played an important role in his family’s life.

"The campus of El Pueblo is something that's near and dear to my heart," Gaxiola said. He said his parents began visiting the center two decades ago, shortly after retiring, if they wanted to socialize or didn't want to cook.

"In our community, having lunch with somebody and being with somebody, eating, it's a big deal and it was something that was very, very important to them," he said. "Without a doubt, it's something that they looked forward to."

RELATED STORY | Tucson community lunch program gives seniors hot meals and friendships

The closures will affect 300 seniors who the organization serves every day, along with 24 staff members, according to CCS. In addition to the CCS-operated sites, three city-run lunch programs are also scheduled to close after June 27.



Fred Archer Center

Donna Liggins Center

El Rio Neighborhood Center

Gaxiola said his mother took the news hard.

"She was really emotional," he said. "She was sad about the whole situation. She was concerned about the people that work here."

The shutdowns stem from shrinking federal support for senior nutrition programs in Pima County. However, PCOA notes that not all lunch sites are closing. Several locations will remain open and are accepting new participants.



Armory Park Senior Center

Casa De Encanto

Casa De Pueblo

Freedom Park Center

William M. Clements Center

"The decision to close certain locations was not made lightly," PCOA said in a press release. "Changes in funding required us to carefully evaluate each site based on operating costs, geographic location, the communities served, capacity to welcome current and new individuals, and access to public transportation for older adults."

PCOA says the operating locations will welcome older adults affected by the closures, and they are working to ensure a smooth transition, including updated maps and assistance in identifying nearby alternatives.