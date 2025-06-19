Tucson LGBTQ+ community concerned by shut down of specialized suicide prevention service

TUCSON, Ariz. — A national suicide prevention resource created specifically for LGBTQ+ youth is coming to an end — a move raising concern among members of Tucson’s LGBTQ+ community.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has confirmed it will shut down the LGBTQ+ specialized option on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline starting July 17.

Since 2022, people have been able to call 988 and press "3" or text "PRIDE" to reach crisis counselors trained to support LGBTQ+ youth and young adults under 25. But with federal funding now exhausted, that targeted help will soon no longer be available.

"On July 17, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will no longer silo LGB+ youth services, also known as the 'Press 3 option,' to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option," SAMHSA’s statement said Tuesday.

"The Press 3 option was established as a pilot program in Fiscal Year 2022 under a government agreement with a third party. The Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus included a Congressional directive for $29.7 million to fund the specialized services. Federal funding in FY24 for the Press 3 services increased to $33 million,” the statement said. “As of June 2025, more than $33 million in funds have been spent to support the subnetworks, fully expending the monies allocated for 988 Lifeline LGB+ subnetwork services.”

But, members of Tucson’s LGBTQ+ community say the loss could be harmful for local youth.

"There’s a mental health crisis in youth anyways, and it’s much worse in LGBT youth and not having support, not having access to suicide prevention leads to harming children," said Eli Rahamim, a transgender Tucson resident. "A lot of people consider suicide. It leads to more suicide attempts, leads to more people successfully completing suicide and people ending their lives."

The Trevor Project — a suicide prevention nonprofit for LGBTQ+ youth that helped launch the pilot and served as one of seven call centers — reports that 16% of LGBTQ+ youth in Arizona attempted suicide in 2021.

Rahamim met Luke Swanson at the University of Arizona through their queer fraternity. The 988 LGBTQ+ support line didn’t launch until after both of them had transitioned, but they said a service like it could have made a major difference earlier in their journeys.

"It would have helped me get through my depression," Rahamim said. "Transitioning basically cured my depression. I completely stopped feeling suicidal after I had access to hormones."

"Socially transitioning was a very bumpy road," Swanson added. "If I had had access to the helpline, I most likely would have contacted them."

According to SAMHSA, the LGBTQ+ support option received nearly 1.3 million calls, texts, and online messages since it began.

Swanson said what makes the service unique is its staff — counselors who truly understand the experiences of those they are helping.

"When you have that specific skill set to support marginalized groups, you're able to support them in a more sincere way," he said.

The overall 988 Lifeline will remain active, and officials say anyone who calls will still receive care and support. But Rahamim worries the loss of LGBTQ+-specific training will be deeply felt.

"I think a big part of what it's like to be queer is to feel like you don't belong and feel like people don't understand you, and you're weird and an outcast and that you don't have a place," he explained. "For someone to tell you that it's normal, that they understand what you're going through, that you're not alone in this can make such a big difference."

For those seeking mental health resources in Southern Arizona, the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation continues to provide support. The Trevor Project’s 24/7 hotline also remains available at 1-866-488-7386 or by texting “START” to 678-678.