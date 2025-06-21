Saving money and water: How to prepare for monsoon with rainwater harvesting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As monsoon kicks off in Southern Arizona, it’s not just about staying dry — it's also a chance to save both water and money through rainwater harvesting.

For local landscaper Madeline Ryder, every drop counts. Her rainwater harvesting tank, installed right on her property, recently filled with 400 gallons after a single June storm.

"Water goes through this mesh," Ryder explained, pointing at the gutter on her roof, then directing to a pipe underground. "Comes up this pipe, across here, and then down into the tank."

Ryder owns Heaven and Earth Ecological Landscaping and helps install similar systems for others across Pima County.

She says there are two main types of rainwater harvesting: passive systems that use the landscape to absorb and store water in the soil, and active systems that collect rainwater in tanks for later use.

"We have our native trees, our native plants, but even they may need some help from time to time," Ryder said. "If you're rerouting all the rain that falls on your roof towards the plants that you want to grow, they're just going to thrive."

Maria Staubs Rainwater harvesting tank

Rainwater harvesting is one way to stretch limited water resources during the desert heat. A tank like Ryder’s collects and stores rainfall before it becomes surface runoff — preserving it for when plants and soil really need it. At the same time, it saves landscaping costs that can rack up a water bill.

“If you're using water that falls for free from the sky, then you don't have to pay for it,” Ryder said.

She explained that anywhere to 30% of 70% of water on residential properties goes toward landscaping.

"We don't use that much indoors compared to if we're trying to maintain a good landscape outside — so, just take your water bill, and imagine one-third of it to two-thirds of it going down," Ryder said. "That is the difference."

According to HomeAdvisor, the average cost to install a rainwater collection system ranges from $3,000 and $5,000, depending on system size, type, materials, and installation complexity.

However, the Tucson Water Rainwater Harvesting Rebate will reimburse up to $2,000 for residential rainwater-harvesting systems.

SEE MORE | Residential rainwater harvesting rebate program

Pima County averages about 12 inches of rain a year, and much of it arrives in bursts during monsoon. According to Ryder, just one inch of rain falling on a 1,000-square-foot roof can yield 600 gallons of harvestable water during a single monsoon storm.

"If you have any trees or gardens that use up water daily, you're going to use that water up pretty quickly," she said. "But, that just empties out the tank for the next storm to collect."

The monsoon spans from June 15 to Sept. 30.

In 2024, Tucson recorded 5.39 inches of rain during the first half of the monsoon, from June 15 to Aug. 8, and just 0.41 inches in the second half, from Aug. 9 to Sept. 30, according to the National Weather Service.

For Ryder, it's about more than saving money or conserving water — she says it's fulfilling.

"When I started doing this — and even now — when it rains, I’m like a kid again," she said. "I go outside, especially if I get rain in the tank or in one of my basins. I’m just standing there watching it. It makes the rain fun."

Sometimes, that joy comes in small moments — like seeing a rain lily bloom in her yard.

"A good omen," Ryder said with a smile. "For a good monsoon."

For more information on rainwater harvesting rebates in Tucson, visit tucsonaz.gov/water.