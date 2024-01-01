Joel Foster is a Multimedia Journalist here at KGUN9.

Born and raised in the Boston area, Joel is a graduate of Emerson College who relocated to Tucson a decade ago to escape the cold and learn how to pronounce R’s correctly.

Previously, Joel worked as an English teacher, serving disadvantaged students in Boston and Tucson, with many of whom he still keeps in touch. After getting tired of grading papers late into the night, Joel began a career as a copywriter, creating written marketing materials for web, print and video for tech, finance, nonprofit and governmental organizations.

A lifelong political nerd, Joel also wrote and designed political mailers for the 2022 midterm elections and has written speeches and web content for local, state and federal candidates.

In his off time, Joel indulges in his unserious side by co-founding, writing and performing with Keep Tucson Sketchy, a sketch comedy group that performs at Unscrewed Theater throughout the year. Joel also loves hiking with his dog, Dali, a border collie mix who is too smart for his own good, checking out movies at The Loft and obsessively keeping up with new music so he won’t feel old.

You can email Joel at Joel.Foster@kgun9.com or reach out to him on social media.