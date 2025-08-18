Ciao Down temporarily closes for major overhaul amid soaring demand

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A beloved Midtown pizza spot is pressing pause…temporarily.

Ciao Down , a local favorite since opening in 2023, shut its doors on August 15 in order to make big changes behind the scenes. The restaurant, known for its loyal following and signature pies, has seen demand skyrocket in recent years, so much so that the original kitchen setup just couldn't keep up.

“We have an overwhelming support from the Tucson citizens here,” said founder and CEO Paul Reyes. But that support, while welcome, created unexpected challenges.

Reyes said the restaurant was originally designed to handle about 100 pizzas a night. Recently, that number has ballooned to 300 on some evenings.

“It became a little too much for us to handle,” he said. “We decided that due to employee burnout and the sheer volume of guests during our open hours, we’re just shutting it down completely.”

The closure is not permanent, though. Reyes says Ciao Down will reopen on Thursday, August 21st, with a streamlined operation and a new twist: focaccia-based pizza.

The bread, baked at the restaurant’s next-door sister bakery, Treat, allows them to fit more pizzas in the oven and cut cook times in half. That means shorter waits for customers and less stress on staff.

“No longer will our guests have to wait 60, 90 minutes to get pies on the weekends,” Reyes said.

The revamp also supports the staff’s well-being, which Reyes emphasized is a top priority.

“We always put our people before our profits, because without our people, we have no profits,” he said. “Even though it will cost us a bit of money this week, I think we’re going to be set up for a much stronger season this year.”

When it reopens, Ciao Down will retain its full menu. Thanks to the added efficiency, prices may even drop.

Ciao Down recently opened an Oro Valley location on August 4 and will open a location in Marana later this year.

Reyes says he’s feeling excited about the new chapter.

“Nowadays, it’s a really good problem to have, being so busy in the restaurant world where so many restaurants are shutting down,” he said. “But it is a problem nonetheless, and it’s one that we are stopping everything to address and move forward.”