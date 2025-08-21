OLLI-UA program offers low-cost learning opportunities for adults this Fall

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — For adults looking to stay active, curious, and connected, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI-UA) is getting ready to launch its fall semester with more than 250 classes across Tucson, Green Valley and online.

The program, run in partnership with the University of Arizona, is designed for adults age 50 and over. It offers over 250 courses in subjects ranging from astronomy to literature, film, food and current events. Unlike traditional education, there are no tests or grades, just the joy of learning.

“It’s really about keeping active, mentally and engaged socially,” said OLLI-UA Program Director Scott Aldridge. “It’s kind of a prescription for healthy aging, but without the prescription.”

For lifelong learner Ronald Cohen, the program has been life-changing in more ways than one.

He said he first noticed fellow participant Mary during a class but never got the chance to talk with her. When he saw her again at another session, he made a decision.

“I had been in a class and had seen Mary once before,” he said. “So this time I decided, if she sits down and nobody sits next to her, I’m going to take the seat. That’s when we started our conversation—and we hit it off.”

What began with a simple choice of where to sit eventually grew into a deeper connection. The two continued attending classes together, sharing their love of learning and community at OLLI. Over time, their friendship blossomed into a relationship, and the couple later married.

Cohen said the experience is an example of how the program fosters not only intellectual growth but also meaningful human connections. “One of the things that’s recommended as we get older is to socialize,” he said. “For me, coming to class, I do a lot of socializing.”

Numerous studies have found the value in developing social relationships for older adults to stay healthy, both emotionally and physically. A study by the Harvard School of Public Health found that loneliness and isolation can increase the risk of premature death.

For others, OLLI has also offered both stimulation and companionship.

Kathleen Reeve, who now serves as a study group leader, said she joined with the hope of meeting interesting people and eventually found a partner as well.

“I got a wonderful boyfriend, I took his class, he took mine, and we got to know each other gradually before we decided to take it to the next level,” she said. “I can’t promise everyone who joins can find a happy other person, but I found a great boyfriend,” she said with a laugh.

She values the friends she’s made through the program and says teaching classes allows her to “go down the rabbit hole” of subjects ranging from Shakespeare and Jane Austen to various aspects of American history.

“You’re around really interesting, intelligent people,” she said. “And it’s so important to get out of the house. Without this, I’d just be cleaning the house all the time or gardening.”

Classes are available in person at two campuses and over Zoom, with field trips and special speaker events scheduled throughout the semester.

The fall term begins September 15 in Tucson and September 30 in Green Valley.

More information on class offerings and membership registration is available at OLLI-UA’s website .