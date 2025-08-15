Ballet Continental opens new Green Valley home with ribbon cutting and open house

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of the longest-running dance schools in the area is stepping into a new chapter.

Ballet Continental has officially moved into its new home at the Green Valley Village, and the public will get a first look this weekend.

On Saturday, August 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., visitors can tour the newly renovated facility, meet the company’s instructors and even try a free trial class. A ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. will mark the grand opening celebration.

The open house will also feature family-friendly activities, including face-painting, games, and a 50/50 raffle.

The festivities take place at 101 South La Cañada Drive, Suite 71, in Green Valley.

“It feels like the new space will help us be more visible to the community,” said Kristin Blum, a parent of a Ballet Continental dancer.

The group formerly rehearsed and held classes in a Continental School District building. While Blum says it was "a wonderful space," the new location gives the school more opportunities and, perhaps most importantly, air conditioning.

“It’s hard to leave, but it’s tough with a swamp cooler this time of year,” Blum said. “I remember seeing dancers pouring with sweat. So an updated facility was the goal.”

Later that evening, Ballet Continental will hold a fundraiser in Sahuarita at 1355 W Bosque Drive.

The event comes as the group prepares for its next production, Enchanted , scheduled for September 13 and 14 at the Sahuarita Auditorium.

For more details, visit Ballet Continental’s website .