Pirates, mermaids, and community spirit set sail in Bisbee

BISBEE, AZ — “Ahoy, mateys!” was the rallying cry this weekend as the streets of Old Bisbee transformed into a pirate’s paradise for the 14th annual Bisbee Pirate Weekend .

What began as a lighthearted birthday idea has grown into one of the town’s most colorful summer traditions.

“It actually started as a woman’s birthday party,” said mermaid Elle Peltola. “She just wanted to go hang out with her friends in pirate costumes, and it spiraled into the big event it is today.”

Over three days, visitors could “cosplay, pirate, and maraude respectfully,” as Sarah “Siren” Foley of the Sky Island Pirates described it. Festivities included a pirate meet-and-greet, a costumed ball and the much-loved Return of the Mermaids Parade.

“The purpose is just to have fun, to bring our community together,” Peltola said. “And who doesn’t want to dress up as a pirate and go play with mermaids?”

Peltola said the weekend is about more than fun. “Summers in Bisbee can be a little slower, and it’s all really small, locally-owned businesses, so it brings a bunch of people in, helps out our community,” she explained.

Sunday’s finale gave participants the chance to cool off at the Bisbee City Pool. “Today is our mermaid swim meetup,” Peltola said. “It’s open to everybody, whether you’re on your fins or on your feet. You just come hang out at our beautiful Bisbee City Pool.”

Bisbee’s flair for unusual celebrations keeps the town lively year-round. “Bisbee loves their random, fun little parties,” Peltola said. “We kinda have a long tradition of odd parades and celebrations, Return of the Turkey Vultures being one of my other favorites,” she added with a laugh.

Foley said putting on the event each year is no small feat. “It’s expensive to do, and we couldn’t have done it without our volunteers and sponsors,” she said, crediting Eliza Adams Real Estate, Stitch Witch Interiors, Bisbee Books and Music, Carrick Hotel and Suites and Bitchin’ Pickins as some of the local businesses making the event possible.

“This is a great community,” Foley said. “We want to share it with the rest of our region.”

----

