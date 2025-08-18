Pima County weighs zoning changes for water-intensive industries like data centers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With water usage under increasing scrutiny in Southern Arizona, the Pima County Board of Supervisors is considering changes to how large, water-intensive industries, particularly data centers, are zoned.

At Monday’s board meeting, District 3 Supervisor Jennifer Allen introduced an agenda item proposing changes to zoning rules for industries that use significant amounts of water.

Allen highlighted that more than 30 data centers are currently considering Pima County as a potential location, raising questions about long-term water sustainability.

The move comes on the heels of Project Blue being unanimously voted down by the Tucson City Council . The project would have resulted in a large data center being located on a currently vacant lot near Vail. Project Blue was rejected over concerns about excessive water use and opposition from the community.

Under current zoning regulations, data centers can be developed "by right" on CI-2 zoned parcels, which are designated for high industrial use. These zones include areas like Tucson International Airport.

Allen’s proposal aims to explore conditional zoning requirements, which would require additional oversight and approval for projects in CI-2 zones, rather than granting automatic development rights. Allen said this approach would allow the county to better evaluate potential environmental impacts before approving new projects.

The board voted 4–1 to continue studying the issue, potentially leading to changes in the county code.

District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy cast the lone dissenting vote, citing concerns about land that has already been purchased under the current industrial-use allowances.

Allen countered that similar restrictions are already in place in nearby jurisdictions, including Phoenix and Marana, and that any changes would be designed to reflect responsible water management.

“These aren’t new ideas,” Allen said. “We’re looking to align with policies that already exist.”