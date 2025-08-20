Sahuarita to launch single-provider trash and recycling service in September

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Sahuarita will launch a new trash and recycling service next month, replacing multiple private haulers with a single provider.

Starting September 1, Waste Connections will serve as the town’s exclusive trash and recycling company under a four-year contract approved by the Sahuarita Town Council in January .

New brown bins featuring the town logo have been delivered to neighborhoods over the past week, signaling the transition.

The change is expected to reduce the number of collection days in neighborhoods where multiple providers previously operated. For residents like Veronique Argallon, who has lived in Sahuarita her entire life, the move is a welcome improvement.

“I think that’s actually going to be a little bit more efficient, because they’re going to be picking up the trash in one day versus having to do it multiple times throughout the week, which I think is going to be a little bit cleaner,” Argallon said. She added that the new bins blend better with neighborhood color schemes, calling them “visually satisfying.”

According to estimates by the Town of Sahuarita, service will have a base cost of about $22.75 per month. That rate is locked in for the first four years.

Periodic bulk waste collection is also included in the services.

Extra bins will cost $6.49 per month, and a $50 reinstatement fee will apply for households that cancel service temporarily, such as when residents spend extended time away.

For new resident Kathy Bates-Forster, who relocated from California earlier this year, the cost is significantly lower than what she paid previously.

“In California, we were paying $120 a month,” Bates-Forster said. “I think it’s a good idea.”

She mentions having some trouble with her current provider, Waste Management. In two cases, the company passed by her house without picking up her trash.

Argallon said that she supports trying something new, crediting her community for allowing residents to speak up.

"If it's a new rollout, why not try it, but if it doesn't work, we're able to give feedback," she said. "Eventually, things can get taken care of if it doesn't work out."

Residents will receive their first bills for the new service during the week of August 18, covering September through November. Old bins will be removed the week of August 25.

Town officials are reminding residents to cancel existing trash and recycling services before the switch to avoid duplicate charges.

You can find more information about Sahuarita’s waste management changes on the town’s website .