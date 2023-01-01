Erin Patterson is from White Plains, New York. She joined KGUN 9 as a multimedia journalist in August of 2023.

She graduated from the University of Alabama in 2022 with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Roll Tide! In her time at Alabama, she worked as a replay operator for Crimson Tide Productions while also interning at WVUA23 News.

Erin went on to obtain her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. For Cronkite News, Erin was a sports reporter, anchor and producer.

Her passion for sports has been lifelong. From learning how to skate and swing a bat at the age of four to becoming a state-qualifying race walker and swimmer in high school, she is now able to turn her favorite pastime into a career. (Watching Alabama football helped too).

When she isn’t reporting, you can find Erin re-watching her favorite TV show “The Office.” She also enjoys trying new restaurants to complete her quest of finding New York style pizza and pasta.

Erin is excited to get to work and share her passion for journalism with Tucson.