USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team announces 2025 official roster

TUCSON, Ariz. — The USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team officially announced it’s 2025 roster on Friday morning.

The team led by Arizona Men’s Basketball coach Tommy Lloyd, for the second straight year, he led the 2024 U18 team to a gold medal by going 6-0 in the 2024 FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup.

This year, out of the 31 players at training camp, 12 were selected to compete at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup.

“You’re looking at these young men that have been the best of the best their whole life," Lloyd said. "Now, they're put in a situation where they walk in a room and over 50 percent of them are going to be told 'Here’s a ticket to go home,' but of the guys that get cut, like 38 percent of them still get drafted to the NBA.”

Among the 12 players is Arizona commit Koa Peat.

Headed into the World Cup, Peat is looking to become the first player to ever win three FIBA Youth World Cups.

“Koa, obviously is a veteran of FIBA Basketball and USA basketball and there’s a lot of other good guys he’s going to be competing against so I’m looking forward to getting back there," Lloyd said. “Once it starts, man it hits hard. It’s no Sunday at Tucson Country Club, I mean it’s on.”

The tournament begins with pool play. The USA was drawn into Group D with Australia, France and Cameroon.

Cameroon is making its debut in the FIBA Youth World Cup.

The United States opens up play against Australia on June 28th at 8:15 a.m. MST. Then they move on to play France on June 29th at 11:00 a.m. MST. Lastly, before moving on to either the winners' or losers' bracket, USA plays Cameroon on July 1st at 8:15 a.m.

2025 USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team Full Roster:

Mikel Brown Jr. - Louisville Cardinals

AJ Dybantsa - BYU Cougars

Caleb Holt

Daniel Jacobsen - Purdue Boilermakers

Jasper Johnson - Kentucky Wildcats

JJ Mandaquit - Washington Huskies

Morez Johnson Jr. - Michigan Wolverines

Bandon McCoy Jr.

Koa Peat - Arizona Wildcats

Jordan Smith Jr.

Tyran Stokes

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

