Tucson course maps released for inaugural Garmin Marathon Series

TUCSON, Ariz. — This November, runners will compete in Tucson for the inaugural Garmin Marathon Series. The courses include a 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and Marathon.

The courses are designed to have views like A-Mountain, making sure each race highlights the Tucson spirit.

“It’s very unique for Tucson to be one of the top locations identified by Garmin," Kimley-Horn Public Involvement Manager, Joseph Cuffari said. "It’s going back to the running community that already exists and the potential for growing that community further.”

Garmin partnered with local businesses like Kimley-Horn to help get a local feel to each course.

“We really want to focus on getting Tucson involved and making this as community driven as possible," Cuffari said. "Our finish line festival won’t just give you a banana, we’re thinking Sonoran dogs and that’s so we can highlight that local flavor and atmosphere of the Tucson community.”

Races are on November 15th. If interested in competing, you can register here.

