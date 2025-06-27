Rob Gronkowski visits Fort Huachuca, connecting with soldiers, veterans

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Four-time Super Bowl Champion, Rob Gronkowski, 'Gronk', visited Fort Huachuca Thursday morning, spending time with fans and military families.

“I feel great," Gronk said. "I love to give back to the community, I love to give back to the military, and that’s what today is all about.”

He played for the University of Arizona from 2007-2010. During his time, the Wildcats would have a week of training camp at Fort Huachuca. It was the former tight end's first time back at the installation since his career at Arizona.

“It’s just cool to reminisce about how this is where we worked our tails off," Gronk said.

But on Thursday, he spent less time tackling and more time talking.

“The goal and mission out of it today is to relieve them from whatever duty they have and just put smiles on these families' faces," Gronk said.

