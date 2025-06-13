Hear what Arizona Baseball coach Chip Hale had to say ahead of taking on Coastal Carolina in the CWS

OMAHA, Nebraska — Arizona Baseball is playing in the NCAA College World Series for the first time since 2021. The Wildcats are set to play Coastal Carolina in Game One on Friday at 11 a.m.. Head coach Chip Hale met with media on Thursday morning talking about what it will take to end the Chanticleers 23-game-winning streak.

"They do a lot of things really well," Hale said. "They're gritty just like us. They've won a bunch of games in a row. So, the bottom line with the team, what we tell them, is to just keep playing good baseball. It Doesn't matter if you're playing the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers or Salpointe High School. If you don't play good baseball, catch the ball, throw to first, get your bunts down and run the bases correctly, then you're going to lose to those teams. You can beat them is you do those things well."

You can watch the full press conference with Hale, Salpointe alumni Mason White and pitcher Tony Pluta attached to this article.

