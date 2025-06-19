The Tucson Baseball Team announces its inaugural 2025-26 schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. — In May, the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico (Mexican Pacific League) announced the relocation of one of its teams to Tucson. Marking the first time in history the league has had a team based outside of Mexico.

On Wednesday the Tucson Baseball team, formally known as Mayos de Navajoa, announced its schedule for the 2025-2026 inaugural season.

"I just want to invite you to be part of the history that we are making here in Tucson," Liga ARCO President, Salvador Escobedo Cornejo said. "It's not easy to open the doors for baseball in other countries so we are together building bridges between two countries. That is very important today."

The Mexican Pacific League's season runs from mid-October through the end of December. The Tucson Baseball Team is set to play all 34 of its home games at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.

"This is the top league in Mexico, clear and simple," Tucson Baseball Team President, Victor Cuevas said. "We are entering in the best caliber of baseball that is played in Mexico, but the team is Tucson's baseball team. It's for Tucson, for the community."

Local leaders from across Southern Arizona gathered on Wednesday to reflect on the pro baseball that used to be in Tucson. Now, they celebrate its return.

"It's important to remember our history," Southern Arizona Sports, Tourism and Film Authority Executive Director, Blake Eager said. "It's important to remember what we lost because today marks a new opportunity. A new chance to make Tucson one of the greatest cities again for baseball. I stand here in front of all of you to say officially, baseball is back."

Opening day is Thursday, October 16th when Tucson takes on Hermosillo.

The full 2025-26 schedule is TBD.

Current Home Game Schedule as of June 18th:

October



Thursday, October 16th vs. Hermosillo

Friday, October 17th vs. Hermosillo

Saturday, October 18th vs. Hermosillo

Sunday, October 19th vs. Hermosillo

Friday, October 24th vs. Obregon

Saturday, October 25th vs. Obregon

Sunday, October 26th vs. Obregon

Friday, October 31st vs. Los Mochis

November



Saturday, November 1st vs. Los Mochis

Sunday, November 2nd vs. Los Mochis

Saturday, November 8th vs. Culiacán *Double Header

Sunday, November 9th vs. Culiacán

Tuesday, Novemeber 18th vs. Mexicali

Wednesday, Novemeber 19th vs. Mexicali

Thursday, Novemeber 20th vs. Mexicali

Tuesday, November 25th vs. Guasave

Wednesday, November 26th vs. Guasave

Thursday, November 27th vs. Guasave

