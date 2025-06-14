Arizona Baseball Team IMPACT player, Rylan Koch, cheering on the Wildcats all the way to Omaha

TUCSON, Ariz. — Even though Arizona Baseball lost in game one of the NCAA College World Series, 8-year-old Rylan Koch was still cheering for the 'Cats. In 2023, Rylan was drafted to the Arizona Baseball team through Team IMPACT. The nonprofit matches children facing serious illnesses and disabilities with college sports teams across the country.

“Team impact is life changing," Rylan's mom, Ashley Koch said.

When Ashley was pregnant with Rylan, she found out he had a Double Outlet Right Ventricle (DORV), which is a form of congenital heart disease where both of the great arteries connect to the right ventricle.

“He has gone through three open heart surgeries, lots of different procedures but he’s going strong," Ashley said. “Since starting Team IMPACT, he's actually started making friends, he’s more open and outgoing. I also think that it doesn't only impact the kids. It also impacts the players. Seeing their faces light up when Rylan would see them, it’s just really special.”

Before each home game, Rylan would go to his favorite place at Hi Corbett, the clubhouse, spending time with the players before hitting the field.

“When you find out that your kid has a heart defect, you don’t think they get to do that type of stuff and so when they do, it’s very emotional," Ashley said.

Ashley says Rylan’s health is stable right now and their family is excited to continue cheering on Arizona while they are in Omaha. The Wildcats play Louisville in the elimination bracket on Sunday at 11 a.m.

