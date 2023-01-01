Claire Graham is so thrilled to be anchoring Good Morning Tucson to tell the stories of her hometown! Claire grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre.

She then spent a decade in Washington state, where she met her husband and welcomed their baby boy, before moving back home. Claire is a big advocate for pet rescue, and fosters senior dogs. She also has two rescued Pomeranians, Jax and Jersey.

When she’s not working, you can find her spending time with her family, enjoying the beauty of the desert, singing the National Anthem for local sporting events, and posing for pictures with tall people to highlight how short she is.