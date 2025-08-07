Cats and dogs on Jersey's Journeys from the Humane Society

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Peaches is a 1-year-old dilute torbi cat. This sweet girl is extremely affectionate, curious and playful. She loves dogs, and would love to have one in her new home! She does well wearing diapers, and will make sure you feel very loved whenever she's around.

- Ducky is a 9-week-old black kitten. It's still kitten season, which means you can find just about every color and type of kitten right now! Ducky loves to cuddle, and can't wait to be loved in her very own home.

- Kylo is a 4-year-old tan and white pit mix. He's a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly with treats. He has lived with dogs, cats, kids and even chickens, so as long as he finds a home that can be patient and take it slowly with him, he'll definitely thrive! He's very chill and happy once he's comfortable.

- Nike is a 2-year-old black and white husky, with two different colored eyes! This handsome boy comes with all the energy you'd expect from his breed, so he'd really love an adventure buddy. He came to the Humane Society from the LA wildfires, and he's one of the last holdouts who is still looking for a home.

