Cats and dogs at PACC going on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at PACC.

- Herbert is a 1-year-old brown and white husky mix. This sweet boy is super friendly, super affectionate, and great with other dogs and cats. He's currently battling a tumor, but it is fully treatable, and he'll make a full recovery. He would just really like a foster home, or a forever home, where he can be comfortable as he gets treated.

- Heathcliff is a young adult black and brindle pit mix. He's been at PACC for a while, but just got back from a stay in a foster home, where he did great with other dogs and cats. He was described as the perfect gentleman! He's super soft and can't wait to be loved.

- Dusty is an adult brown tabby cat. She's looking for a cat-savvy home, with a family who knows how to give cats the space they need to come out of their shell. She can be a little sassy, with a strong personality, but if you're willing to meet her demands and play by her rules, she'll be a great pet.

- Knight is a young black kitten. This tiny little guy came into PACC with a pretty serious wound on his side, but he's healing up nicely, and is almost all better! He's a little shy at first, but then again, he is a kitten in a shelter. Once he warms up in a home, he'll be a wonderful pet!