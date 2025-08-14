Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cats and dogs at PACC going on Jersey's Journeys

Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at PACC.
TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at PACC.
- Herbert is a 1-year-old brown and white husky mix. This sweet boy is super friendly, super affectionate, and great with other dogs and cats. He's currently battling a tumor, but it is fully treatable, and he'll make a full recovery. He would just really like a foster home, or a forever home, where he can be comfortable as he gets treated.
- Heathcliff is a young adult black and brindle pit mix. He's been at PACC for a while, but just got back from a stay in a foster home, where he did great with other dogs and cats. He was described as the perfect gentleman! He's super soft and can't wait to be loved.
- Dusty is an adult brown tabby cat. She's looking for a cat-savvy home, with a family who knows how to give cats the space they need to come out of their shell. She can be a little sassy, with a strong personality, but if you're willing to meet her demands and play by her rules, she'll be a great pet.
- Knight is a young black kitten. This tiny little guy came into PACC with a pretty serious wound on his side, but he's healing up nicely, and is almost all better! He's a little shy at first, but then again, he is a kitten in a shelter. Once he warms up in a home, he'll be a wonderful pet!

