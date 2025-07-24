Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Homeless to hopeful: Pets on Jersey's Journeys at HOPE

Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at HOPE in Marana.
Jersey's Journeys
KGUN
Jersey's Journeys
Posted
and last updated

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE Animal Shelter, Tucson AZ. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Bobby is a 4-month-old orange tabby cat. He's a curious and playful boy, who can't wait to become a pet! He's great around dogs, cats, and kids, and just can't wait to be in a home where he can explore and make friends.

- Griffin is a 2-year-old tuxedo cat. He's great with kids and dogs, but would like to be the only cat in your home. He has a very outgoing personality, and is very curious, so he's always ready to explore!

- Cinnamon and Brody are 1-year-old tan and black chihuahuas. This lady and gentleman are a bonded pair, who really love each other, so they need to be adopted together. They get along great with cats and dogs of any size, they love kids, and they'll really do well in any home. When they're not together, they cry out for each other, and it's incredibly sweet.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood