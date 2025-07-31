Rescue Me Tucson; Cats and dogs on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Diamond and Jules are a bonded mother and son pair of white cats, who would like to be adopted together. Diamond is a young adult, while Jules is just a few months old. They're very affectionate, and Jules is very playful! They'll do great in any home that can give them lots of love!

- Sid is a 4-year-old cream-colored Lhasa Apso mix. This sweet boy loves making friends, whether they're dogs or humans, especially kids! He's got an adorable under bite, he's very affectionate, super friendly and gentle. He's always interested in a treat, which means he should be very easy to train.

- Snickerdoodle is a 9-year-old white and tan long-haired chihuahua mix. Don't let his age fool you, he still has a lot of pep in his step! He loves to cuddle, and gets along great with people and dogs. He no longer has any teeth, but he still loves eating his soft treats and food!

