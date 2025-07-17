Pets at PACC; Adoptable dogs and cats on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Penguin is an adult black and white pit mix. This sweet girl is incredibly affectionate and gentle. She definitely thinks she's a lap dog, and will come right up to you and put her head in your lap. She would do great in a home with children, as she's extremely gentle! She's had multiple litters of puppies before, and now it's her turn to be pampered and loved.

- Dakota is an adult husky. He's a happy, happy boy whose tail is always wagging. He loves a good belly rub, and will flop right over at your feet. He's friendly and gets along with everyone, and would love nothing more than to spoil a family.

- Jinn is a very young black kitten. This sweet boy will tell you all about it! He's very vocal, curious and playful. He's been living in a foster home, who taught him how to be a pet, and now he can't wait to be yours!

- Chicago is a 5-year-old long-haired brown tabby cat. This sweet girl came to the shelter because her family could no longer care for her. She has a history living with cats, children and small dogs, and is an absolute lover. She's been described as a therapy cat, and she can't wait to make you feel amazing!