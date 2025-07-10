Jersey's Journeys: Find your next pet at the Humane Society

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at The Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Peaches is a 1-year-old dilute torbi manx cat. She's got a sweet little stub of a tail, and her spine is a little wonky, but she gets around great! She's diaper trained, but can also use a littlerbox and pee pads, and she walks really well in a harness. She's good around dogs and cats, and is very curious and playful.

- Melanie is a 3-month-old black cat. She's a curious girl, who just wants to know exactly what's going on around her. She loves a good ear scratch, and will roll over on her back for you so she can get lots of lovin'! She's happy to be around dogs and cats, and will do well in any home.

- Diego is a 2-year-old brown, white and black chihuahua mix. He's a little shy at first, but will warm up quickly. He loves to cuddle and snuggle, and will make a great pet!

- Fred is a young adult brown and black terrier mix, with a great white beard. She is a lot of character in a little package! She's got one eye, but it doesn't seem to bother her at all. She's spunky, energetic, playful and friendly, and can't wait to be loved.