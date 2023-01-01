Humane Borders weighs in border container removal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The shipping containers that were placed at the border earlier this year are set to be removed in early January. Earlier this month, the federal government filed a lawsuit against Arizona, citing it was unauthorized.

Laurie Cantillo, a board member with the group Humane Borders, visited border and the containers. Humane Borders is an organization that brings barrels of water to the desert for migrants.

"It was just a gut punch to be honest with you," she said. "I walked the entire length of the three miles or so and it just abruptly ends like off a cliff."

She said the containers were placed on uneven land with spaces in between them and trash surrounding the area.

"It just looked like a child has thrown legos haphazardly on this beautiful desert scenery," she said. "You could literally just walk through the gaps."

The Coronado National Forest said the area near Copper Canyon will be closed starting January 3rd for the removal of the containers.

MORE BORDER-RELATED COVERAGE